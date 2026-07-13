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Medicare 101 Class

Medicare 101 Class

If you are turning 65 and new to Medicare? Join us at the Williamsburg Senior Center to learn about how Medicare works, options for plans and eligibility for savings programs. This is a free presentation and sign up is required by calling 814-832-3625. Space is limited. Each registered participant will receive a free tote bag.

Williamsburg Senior Center
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Blair Senior Services, PA MEDI program
8149461235
tcunningham@blairsenior.org
www.blairsenior.org

Artist Group Info

tcunningham@blairsenior.org
Williamsburg Senior Center
423 W. Second Street
Williamsburg, Pennsylvania 16693
8149461235
tcunningham@blairsenior.org
www.blairsenior.org