As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, McKean County will showcase its own chapter of the American story through a community-wide celebration in downtown Bradford on June 20 at 11:00 am. Nearly every Main Street storefront is participating, with patriotic displays, commemorative banners, and historical tributes transforming the historic business district.

The parade will feature more than 70 entries representing over 100 participating units, including Veterans, first responders, businesses, community organizations, and marching bands. Organizers anticipate thousands of spectators will gather along Main Street for the celebration. A featured attraction will be the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, traveling from Washington, D.C., in Revolutionary War-era uniforms.

The celebration also highlights organizations that helped shape the region's legacy, including American Refining Group, home to the longest continuously operating refinery in North America, and Zippo Manufacturing Company, maker of the globally recognized Windproof Lighter.

From the oil fields that helped fuel a growing nation to products recognized around the world, McKean County's impact reaches far beyond its borders.