McConnell, Vitullo and Choe perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Tim Vitullo is a Pittsburgh-based artist, sideman, and session musician. His band, Tim Vitullo Band, has had the distinct pleasure of performing in over a dozen different states and supporting acclaimed artists such as B.B. King, The Marcus King Band, Jared James Nichols, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Tim Reynolds & TR3, Amanda Shires, Jimbo Mathus, Kelsey Waldon, Cory Branan, Sophie B. Hawkins, Coco Montoya, Adam Miller, and Jack Broadbent. He was named “Who’s Next” in Music by The Incline in 2017 and currently serves as the Artist in Residence for Secret Menu Social and lead guitarist for The Berrys.