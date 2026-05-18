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Matt Otis & The Sound perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Matt Otis & The Sound perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Matt Otis and the Sound are a high-energy four-piece band from Bedford, PA, powered by the visceral songwriting of Matt Otis and the passionately talented violin work of Lancaster’s Robin Chambers. Backed by the drive of Rik Golden on upright bass and the rhythmic precision of drummer Ron Brode, the band harnesses a unique Appalachian signature, blending roots-driven textures with a modern indie-rock pulse. This fusion of catchy, thought-provoking anthems and explosive stage presence creates an immediate, magnetic connection with every audience. Violinist Robin’s passionate, kinetic vitality perfectly complements Matt’s intensity and the rhythm section's steady groove, turning their folk-rooted set into a captivating visual and sonic experience. It is this unique energy and intellectual depth that defines their live show.

Sidney Friedman Park Stage
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801