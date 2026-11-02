Mapping Our World Date Night

Get a little closer to your date through a creative, tactile map project that stimulates co-expressions of personal spatial data. Explore a landscape of unique mocktails as you map your world! As you discover more about each other, you’ll dive into imaginative cartographic practice that sparks connection and ignites curiosity, inviting each other in to explore your geographies of emotion.

Curious to know more about community Geography events? Check out the GeoGraphics Lab, Penn State GIS Day, and Geography Awareness Week!

This event is 18+. Paid registration is required.