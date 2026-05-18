Mandy Valentine perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Mandy Valentine is a Philadelphia-based 6-piece country western rock & roll band. Fun, energetic, and described by WXPN as 'playful yeehaws', the Mandies play originals and covers in the style of Elvis, Dolly, The Beatles, and 60s girl groups.

The Mandies are led by Missy Pidgeon on guitar & vocals, joined by Abbey Heier and Delaney Keefe on backing vocals & percussion. Freddie Randall III brings his country guitar, with PSU '13 alum Jay Johnson on bass and Mattie 'Kimi' Klauser on drums. New singles No Good, Play Pretend, and New Jersey follow their 2025 debut record, Gone West.

