Maker Faire Happy Valley • DAY 2
Maker Faire Happy Valley • DAY 2
FREE Maker Faire coming to Bellefonte, PA! 🔧
Maker Faire Happy Valley returns October 3–4 for a FREE weekend of invention, creativity, and hands-on making at Axemann Brewery and Titan Hollow.
Explore incredible creations, meet makers from near and far, watch live demonstrations, and get hands-on with robotics, woodworking, electronics, art, upcycling, and more. It’s part science fair, part show-and-tell, part art class—and a whole lot of fun.
Saturday, October 3 • 11 AM–5 PM
Sunday, October 4 • 11 AM–3 PM
Axemann Brewery & Titan Hollow • Bellefonte, PA
FREE admission
Presented by Discovery Space and The Rivet.
Full details and event schedule: happyvalley.makerfaire.com
Axemann Brewery and Titan Hollow
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Discovery Space and The Rivet
814-234-0200
frontdesk@mydiscoveryspace.org
Artist Group Info
maria@discoveryspace.org
Axemann Brewery and Titan Hollow
2042 Axemann RdBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 424-7970
info@axemannbrewery.com