© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Make A Smores Snack Mix

Make A Smores Snack Mix

Drop in to the Bellefonte Library community room to make a smores snack mix from 12pm-4pm or while supplies last on June 30th!

This event is for all ages of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before dropping by this event.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte