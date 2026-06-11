Make A Smores Snack Mix
Make A Smores Snack Mix
Drop in to the Bellefonte Library community room to make a smores snack mix from 12pm-4pm or while supplies last on June 30th!
This event is for all ages of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before dropping by this event.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516