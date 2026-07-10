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Magic Show with Richard Benninghoff, August 1

Magic Show with Richard Benninghoff, August 1

Enjoy fast-paced magic, illusion, and sleight-of-hand filled with opportunities for audience participation throughout the show.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Registration suggested.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events