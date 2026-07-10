Magic Show with Richard Benninghoff, August 1

Enjoy fast-paced magic, illusion, and sleight-of-hand filled with opportunities for audience participation throughout the show.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Registration suggested.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.