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Lion Mobile Clinic Visits Schlow: Health Screenings and More

Lion Mobile Clinic Visits Schlow: Health Screenings and More

The LION Mobile Clinic uses a student-led free clinic model to increase access to health care and proactive health choices for under-resourced communities of Pennsylvania. We will be on site and will be able to provide blood pressure and other point-of-care screenings, provide guidance to anyone who is uninsured on accessing healthcare, and answer health-related questions!

The Clinic is:

Open to the public
No appointment necessary
No health insurance required
Free services include:

Flu shots (Ages 3+) (When available)
Blood pressure screenings
Medication counseling
For more information email lionmobileclinic@pennstatehealth.psu.edu or visit med.psu.edu/lionmobile

Sponsored by Penn State College of Medicine / University Park Curriculum

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5121

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events