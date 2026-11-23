The LION Mobile Clinic uses a student-led free clinic model to increase access to health care and proactive health choices for under-resourced communities of Pennsylvania. We will be on site and will be able to provide blood pressure and other point-of-care screenings, provide guidance to anyone who is uninsured on accessing healthcare, and answer health-related questions!

The Clinic is:

Open to the public

No appointment necessary

No health insurance required

Free services include:

Flu shots (Ages 3+) (When available)

Blood pressure screenings

Medication counseling

For more information email lionmobileclinic@pennstatehealth.psu.edu or visit med.psu.edu/lionmobile

Sponsored by Penn State College of Medicine / University Park Curriculum

No registration required