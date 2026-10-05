Do you love to entertain or want to add variety to your meals? Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards is the perfect opportunity to get creative in the kitchen! In this hands-on class, join Penn State Extension educators to learn the basics of crafting a visually appealing and delicious charcuterie board. Practice making condiments from scratch and assembling a board that can serve as a fun family meal or an impressive appetizer. What are you waiting for? Let’s cook with Extension!

Space is limited - preregistration is required!