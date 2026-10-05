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Let's Cook Charcuterie Boards

Let's Cook Charcuterie Boards

Do you love to entertain or want to add variety to your meals? Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards is the perfect opportunity to get creative in the kitchen! In this hands-on class, join Penn State Extension educators to learn the basics of crafting a visually appealing and delicious charcuterie board. Practice making condiments from scratch and assembling a board that can serve as a fun family meal or an impressive appetizer. What are you waiting for? Let’s cook with Extension!

Space is limited - preregistration is required!

Special Services Building
$30
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Penn State Extension
1-877-345-0691
Special Services Building
151 Standing Stone Lane
State College, 16801
814-359-7484
ruh226@psu.edu
https://extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-charcuterie-boards