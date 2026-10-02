Please join us for the sixteenth annual Lemont Holiday Market, a German-style “Weihnachtsmarkt”! The indoor and outdoor Market features an entire holiday experience including local vendors, Santa on Saturday afternoon, bratwursts, treats, marshmallows by a campfire, beverages, good spirits, and children’s activities It’s a great destination to Shop Local and find the perfect, unique gift for everyone including teachers, mothers-in-law, children, babysitters, and friends. There are many returning vendors and some awesome new ones too – so keep an eye out for something new as well as items you’ve always loved. And for our new visitors – you will surely enjoy the Market selections. The event runs Friday, December 4th, 5 pm to 8 pm & Saturday, December 5th, 10 am to 4 pm, and takes place at The Granary, 133 Mt. Nittany Road, Lemont. Dress for the weather – the Granary is not heated. To become a vendor, email emydezigns@yahoo.com.