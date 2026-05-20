Laura Boswell Trio performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

State College native Laura Boswell exhibits a poetic and technical depth that has garnered comparisons to Joni Mitchell, Norah Jones, and Nick Drake. Using primarily alternate tunings, Laura writes intimate alternative folk music that draws from her deep connection to the natural world and the people in her life. Laura has a degree in classical guitar performance and studied piano from a young age. She views music as a bridge to human connection and vulnerability, as well as a powerful tool for fostering community. She has self-released three albums, Counting Eyes (2014), Fall Away (2017), and WellSpring (2022) along with two EP’s, Place to Be and Nashville Sessions.