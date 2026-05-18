Las Guaracheras perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Las Guaracheras is a powerful Latin music sextet formed in 2017 in the city of Cali, Colombia. Their repertoire spans Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as salsa, as well as music from Colombia’s Pacific region. In their compositions, Las Guaracheras place a strong emphasis on gender perspective and on the recognition and empowerment of women’s roles in the music industry - particularly within Colombia’s Latin Music scene. Through their lyrics, they convey a manifesto of female power and resilience.

The ensemble has performed and conducted multi-age, bilingual educational programming at U.S. venues such as: UCSB Arts & Lectures (CA), Lincoln Center (NY), Twin Cities Jazz Festival (MN), etc.

