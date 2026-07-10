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Las Guaracheras (Colombia) w/ Nevaris Project

Las Guaracheras (Colombia) w/ Nevaris Project

Straight out of Cali, Colombia, @lasguaracheras deliver an explosive mix of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, salsa dura, and Latin jazz that transforms any room into a dance floor. The all-female sextet is known for high-energy performances driven by powerful percussion, vibrant horns, and commanding vocals, creating a sound that feels both deeply rooted and fully alive in the moment.

The @nevarisproject sets things in motion with a heavy, groove-forward blend of funk, dub, and Afro-Latin rhythms. Led by Agustín Nevaris, the group features former Fela Kuti drummer Jojo Kuo alongside breakbeat specialist Lockatron, moving between tight rhythmic interplay and expansive textures. Drawing from a catalog that includes the Bill Laswell-produced Reverberations, the set is built to lock in early and carry through the night.

Manny's
10-20
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com

Artist Group Info

Corey Elbin
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com