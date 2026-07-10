Las Guaracheras (Colombia) w/ Nevaris Project

Straight out of Cali, Colombia, @lasguaracheras deliver an explosive mix of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, salsa dura, and Latin jazz that transforms any room into a dance floor. The all-female sextet is known for high-energy performances driven by powerful percussion, vibrant horns, and commanding vocals, creating a sound that feels both deeply rooted and fully alive in the moment.

The @nevarisproject sets things in motion with a heavy, groove-forward blend of funk, dub, and Afro-Latin rhythms. Led by Agustín Nevaris, the group features former Fela Kuti drummer Jojo Kuo alongside breakbeat specialist Lockatron, moving between tight rhythmic interplay and expansive textures. Drawing from a catalog that includes the Bill Laswell-produced Reverberations, the set is built to lock in early and carry through the night.