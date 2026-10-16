Lakemont Lions Trunk or Treat

Lakemont Lions Club will host its third annual community Trunk or Treat event at the Greenwood Lions Park on Sunday, October 25.

Children in-costume, with adult accompaniment, are invited to the park, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM that day for Halloween treats. Lakemont Lions Club members will decorate cars or trunks, prepared to offer candy and other treats to the children present. Other Club members will have free hot dogs, hot chocolate and water available for children and adults in the park’s pavilion. Young children can color a small pumpkin. There will be games and prizes. All treats are while supplies last.

