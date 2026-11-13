Kindergarten Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
Kindergarten Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
Explore kindergarten at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School! Meet our teachers and learn about strong academics, hands-on learning, and a caring, faith-filled community. Transportation is provided for eligible students, and tuition assistance is available. Childcare will be provided during the open house.
Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | 5:30 PM
800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801
Please use the main school entrance.
RSVP: development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
8148838136
development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
800 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801
8148838136
development@olvcs.org