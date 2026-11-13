Kindergarten Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

Explore kindergarten at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School! Meet our teachers and learn about strong academics, hands-on learning, and a caring, faith-filled community. Transportation is provided for eligible students, and tuition assistance is available. Childcare will be provided during the open house.

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | 5:30 PM

800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801

Please use the main school entrance.

RSVP: development@olvcs.org