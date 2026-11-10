© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kindergarten Discovery Day

Kindergarten Discovery Day

Join us for Kindergarten Discovery Day on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00-10:00 AM. This fun and engaging morning is designed to introduce rising Kindergarten students and their families to the Friends School Kindergarten experience.

Children will have the opportunity to explore our Kindergarten classroom, meet our caring teachers, and participate in hands-on activities inspired by a typical Kindergarten day. From creative exploration to meaningful learning experiences, your child will get a firsthand look at what it means to be a Kindergartner at Friends School!

Meanwhile, families can connect with our teachers, ask questions, and learn more about our approach to Kindergarten, where curiosity, creativity, independence, and connection are at the heart of learning.

State College Friends School
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

State College Friends School
814-237-8386
esmith@scfriends.org
https://www.scfriends.org/
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org
scfriends.org