Join us for Kindergarten Discovery Day on Saturday, December 5th from 9:00-10:00 AM. This fun and engaging morning is designed to introduce rising Kindergarten students and their families to the Friends School Kindergarten experience.

Children will have the opportunity to explore our Kindergarten classroom, meet our caring teachers, and participate in hands-on activities inspired by a typical Kindergarten day. From creative exploration to meaningful learning experiences, your child will get a firsthand look at what it means to be a Kindergartner at Friends School!

Meanwhile, families can connect with our teachers, ask questions, and learn more about our approach to Kindergarten, where curiosity, creativity, independence, and connection are at the heart of learning.