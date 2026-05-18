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Kilmaine Saints perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Kilmaine Saints perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Kilmaine Saints are equal parts Irish Swagger, Scottish Pride and whiskey. This explosive, high-energy Celtic rock band from Central PA will lift your hearts, your spirits, and your pint when you're not looking.

Festival Shell Stage
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801