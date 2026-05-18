Kilmaine Saints perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Kilmaine Saints perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Kilmaine Saints are equal parts Irish Swagger, Scottish Pride and whiskey. This explosive, high-energy Celtic rock band from Central PA will lift your hearts, your spirits, and your pint when you're not looking.
Festival Shell Stage
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801