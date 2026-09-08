Kid's Money Match
Kid's Money Match
Timberland FCU brings you an activity at the Holt Memorial Library designed to teach kids Grade K-3rd to match coins and bills to their value! Join us on Thursday, October 15 at 6pm. Registration required.
Registration opens September 16. To register, call (814) 342-1987 or stop by the library in-person.
Holt Memorial Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Holt Memorial Library
17 N. Front StreetPhilipsburg, Pennsylvania 16866
814-342-1987
tthutton@centrecountylibrary.org