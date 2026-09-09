Kids' Clothing Swap
Kids' Clothing Swap
Bellwood-Antis hosts a free community clothing swap for children of all ages on Saturday, September 12th from 10 AM-4 PM. Donations of clean, gently used or new children's clothes and shoes can be dropped off for the swap anytime we are open until September 10th, or bring your items to swap the day of the event.
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
Artist Group Info
bellwoodantispubliclibrary@gmail.com
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main StreetBellwood, Pennsylvania 16617