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Kids' Clothing Swap

Kids' Clothing Swap

Bellwood-Antis hosts a free community clothing swap for children of all ages on Saturday, September 12th from 10 AM-4 PM. Donations of clean, gently used or new children's clothes and shoes can be dropped off for the swap anytime we are open until September 10th, or bring your items to swap the day of the event.

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
https://www.facebook.com/Bellwood-Antis-Public-Library-111810705538147/

Artist Group Info

bellwoodantispubliclibrary@gmail.com
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main Street
Bellwood, Pennsylvania 16617
https://bapl.lib.pa.us/default.aspx