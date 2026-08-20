Kids Bowl Free Day!

FREE Kids Bowl Day at Bellefonte Lanes! 🎳

Bring the kids out for a fun-filled day of bowling at Bellefonte Lanes!

On Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10 AM–3 PM, children 18 and under can bowl TWO FREE GAMES and receive FREE shoe rental!

Parents can join in on the fun too for just $3 per game, plus shoe rental.

🎳 2 FREE games for kids 18 & under

👟 FREE shoe rental for kids

👨‍👩‍👧 Parents can bowl for $3 per game

🎉 Fun for the whole family!

🤝 Bring your friends and make a day of it!

This event is hosted by the Bellefonte Youth Bowling Program, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing children with an affordable and welcoming opportunity to enjoy bowling.

📅 Saturday, September 12, 2026

⏰ 10 AM–3 PM

📍 Bellefonte Lanes

2767 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16823

📞 Call ahead to reserve your lane: 814-355-4641

Come out, try bowling for FREE, and see why so many local kids love being on the lanes! 🎳❤️

We can't wait to see you there!