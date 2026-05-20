Keystone Big Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Keystone Big Band, formerly known as Keystone Society of Swing, is a classic big band playing an inspiring repertoire from Count Basie to Oliver Nelson to Quincy Jones, from blues to ballads to good old fashioned dancing swing. Musical director Pat O’Neill toured for 5 years with the Dorsey Big Band, playing the music of both Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey, and is a connoisseur of American big band music. The band includes emeritus Penn State School of Music faculty, and several band members are known to local audiences from club gigs with smaller ensembles. Occasionally, the band features a guest vocalist.