Kaleta (Fela Kuti) w/ Super Yamba Band

Led by Nigerian guitarist and vocalist Leon Ligan-Majek (Kaleta), Kaleta & Super Yamba Band brings together West African Afrobeat, highlife, funk, and psychedelic sounds. Kaleta spent years performing and recording with Afrobeat pioneers Fela Kuti and King Sunny Ade before eventually settling in New York City. His experience with these influential artists is central to the band's sound, combining driving rhythms, interlocking guitars, horns, and Kaleta's distinctive vocals, sung in Yoruba, English, and other languages.

Super Yamba Band is a Brooklyn-based ensemble that draws on the traditions of Nigerian Afrobeat and West African dance music while developing its own approach to the music. Together with Kaleta, the group has released recordings including Mèdaho and Mó Jùbá, combining tightly arranged horn sections, layered percussion, and extended instrumental passages. Their live performances bring together the rhythmic complexity of Afrobeat with the energy and improvisation of a contemporary funk band.