K-9 Demonstration, June 25

A demonstration featuring a local law enforcement narcotics K-9 shows how the dog locates illegal substances in the community. Attendees learn how police train and utilize K-9s to support law enforcement investigations.

- Recommended for ages 5 and up.

- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4772

- Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am