K-9 Demonstration, June 25
K-9 Demonstration, June 25
A demonstration featuring a local law enforcement narcotics K-9 shows how the dog locates illegal substances in the community. Attendees learn how police train and utilize K-9s to support law enforcement investigations.
- Recommended for ages 5 and up.
- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4772
- Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236