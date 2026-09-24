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Juniata to Host Inaugural Central Pennsylvania Preview Day

Juniata to Host Inaugural Central Pennsylvania Preview Day

Central Pennsylvania Preview Day

Monday, Oct. 26 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Juniata College | Huntingdon, Pa.

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from across Central Pennsylvania are invited to Juniata College’s inaugural Central Pennsylvania Preview Day. The event will give students and their supporters an opportunity to explore academic programs and campus life, hear from current Juniata students, and learn more about the opportunities available at a college close to home.

Students will have the opportunity to ask questions about academics, getting involved, the transition from high school to college, and what life is like on a college campus.

Registration is available at Juniata.edu/visit. For more information, contact the Juniata College Office of Admission at admissions@juniata.edu.

Juniata College
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Juniata College
8146413131
feaglea@juniata.edu
Juniata College
Juniata College
1700 Moore Street
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania 16652
8146413131
feaglea@juniata.edu
www.juniata.edu