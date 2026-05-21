Juneteenth Celebration for Kids, June 17
Juneteenth Celebration for Kids, June 17
Celebrate Juneteenth with activities, songs, stories, and education about the end of slavery in the United States.
- Recommended for ages 3-12
- Registration not required
- Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236