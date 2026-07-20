July Fun Friday - Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market

Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market's July Fun Friday event is Friday, July 24th (rescheduled due to air quality) at 4pm in the St Paul Lutheran Church parking lot. There will be farmers market vendors selling local veggies, meats, cheese, beer, baked goods, and more! Food trucks by Fatema's Kitchen & Taproot Kitchen. Free ice cream, sponsored by Flour & Stone, and popcorn (while supplies last) Live music by Andy Tolins - Haystack Lightnin' starting at 5:30pm. A fun evening for all!

SNAP is accepted at eligible vendors.