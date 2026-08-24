Jigsaw Puzzle Contests hosted by Happy Valley Puzzles & Axemann Brewery

Race with your pairs partner or team to see how quickly you can complete a jigsaw puzzle. All experience levels welcome! Join us at the Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte PA on the third Thursday of the month. Only one member of each team need register

6-7pm: Reserve your table, grab food or drink, warm up with practice puzzles. (Practice puzzles provided)

7-9pm: Puzzle competition begins!

Upcoming competition schedule:

Th Sept 17 - Pairs event - 300 piece puzzle

Th Oct 15 - Team event - 500 piece puzzle

Th Nov 19 - Pairs event - 300 piece puzzle

Th Dec 17 - Team event - 500 piece puzzle

For registration links and more local puzzle events visit: https://linktr.ee/HappyValleyPuzzles