Jigsaw Puzzle Contests hosted by Happy Valley Puzzles & Axemann Brewery
Jigsaw Puzzle Contests hosted by Happy Valley Puzzles & Axemann Brewery
Race with your pairs partner or team to see how quickly you can complete a jigsaw puzzle. All experience levels welcome! Join us at the Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte PA on the third Thursday of the month. Only one member of each team need register
6-7pm: Reserve your table, grab food or drink, warm up with practice puzzles. (Practice puzzles provided)
7-9pm: Puzzle competition begins!
Upcoming competition schedule:
Th Sept 17 - Pairs event - 300 piece puzzle
Th Oct 15 - Team event - 500 piece puzzle
Th Nov 19 - Pairs event - 300 piece puzzle
Th Dec 17 - Team event - 500 piece puzzle
For registration links and more local puzzle events visit: https://linktr.ee/HappyValleyPuzzles
Axemann Brewery
30-40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every 4 months on Thursday through Sep 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Happy Valley Puzzles
Artist Group Info
happyvalleypuzzles@gmail.com
Axemann Brewery
2042 Axemann RdBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 424-7970
info@axemannbrewery.com