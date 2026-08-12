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Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, “Marsalis’ Swinging Cities”

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, “Marsalis’ Swinging Cities”

Celebrate the global language of jazz and the spirit of place in “Marsalis’ Swinging Cities.” The performance highlights the lauded bandleader in his final season as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and music director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Eisenhower Auditorium
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu

Artist Group Info

cfpa@psu.edu
Eisenhower Auditorium
Shortlidge Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16801
814-863-0255
cfpa@psu.edu
www.cpa.psu.edu