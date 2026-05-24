Jason McIntyre & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Jason McIntyre is a singer-songwriter whose music blends the storytelling spirit of American roots with the grit of rock and blues. Inspired by the great bands of the 60s and 70s, the Texas troubadour tradition, and classic blues artists, his songs explore the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

Originally from central Pennsylvania, McIntyre’s journey has taken him across the country—from the mountains of Colorado to his current home in Austin, Texas—shaping a sound rooted in travel, reflection, and connection.

