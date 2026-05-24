Jason McIntyre & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Jason McIntyre & Friends perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Jason McIntyre is a singer-songwriter whose music blends the storytelling spirit of American roots with the grit of rock and blues. Inspired by the great bands of the 60s and 70s, the Texas troubadour tradition, and classic blues artists, his songs explore the beauty and complexity of the human experience.
Originally from central Pennsylvania, McIntyre’s journey has taken him across the country—from the mountains of Colorado to his current home in Austin, Texas—shaping a sound rooted in travel, reflection, and connection.
Allen Street Stage
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801