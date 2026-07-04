James Supra Band / LHJAMS festival benefit concert

This concert is the opening event for the LHJAMS festival, presented and produced by the Clinton County Arts Council. A portion of the proceeds benefit our Jeff Gummo/CCAC scholarship for the Arts and our Uptown Music Collective Sponsorship.

Refreshments are “on tap”at the cash bar as the official brewery of LHJAMS, Straub Brewery, will serve a selection of their beers, along with wine service by Oregon Hill Winery. Shoop’s charcuterie will also be served.

James Supra’s blues harmonica and vocal prowess is legendary in the world of blues. For almost 40 years he has been playing harmonica with variations of his own bands and sharing the stage in the U.S. and abroad with blues notables as diverse as B.B. King, Catfish Hodge, Mike Dugan, Lonnie Brooks, Jason Ricci And Carey Bell. He has won Best Harmonica Player honors in a 19 year LVMA (Lehigh Valley Music Awards) streak before refusing further nominations and earning the first LVMA Legacy Award. James' other LVMA multiple year (Fan and Industry) awards have also included Best All Around Performer and Best Blues Band.