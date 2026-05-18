Jaded Lips perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Jaded Lips perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
When The Jaded Lips hit the stage, they don’t just play music—they unleash Homegrown Rock & Soul. That’s not just their signature sound, it’s the heartbeat of the band. The powerhouse group—Mike Wertz on vocals and guitar, Hunter Karns on bass, Dave Applas on drums & Greg Larrimore on guitar—bring a fiery blend of classic and modern rock, garage grit, blues swagger, and R&B grooves to every show.
Allen Street Stage
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801