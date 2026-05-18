Jaded Lips perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

When The Jaded Lips hit the stage, they don’t just play music—they unleash Homegrown Rock & Soul. That’s not just their signature sound, it’s the heartbeat of the band. The powerhouse group—Mike Wertz on vocals and guitar, Hunter Karns on bass, Dave Applas on drums & Greg Larrimore on guitar—bring a fiery blend of classic and modern rock, garage grit, blues swagger, and R&B grooves to every show.