Ivyside Pride Choral Group: 'Sing and Rejoice'

Penn State Altoona’s Ivyside Pride choral group will offer its fall semester performance, “Sing and Rejoice,” on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The concert features a mix of contemporary American selections and spirituals by composers and arrangers such as Kirby Shaw, Craig Courtney, Tom Porter, Jacob Naverud, Rosephanye Powell, Jay Althouse, Ruthe Elaine Schram, and Bruce W. Tippete.

Ivyside Pride is directed by Bonnie Cutsforth-Huber, professor of music at Penn State Altoona. The group has performed both nationally and internationally, including at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Strasbourg Cathedral, and St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria.

Tickets for these performances are free and may be collected at the box office, open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and before and during all performances. For further information, call the box office at 814-949-5452.