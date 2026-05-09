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Investigator Storytime, June 12

Investigator Storytime, June 12

Kiddo investigators equipped with the “curious why” and the “exploring how” will enjoy this storytime session. Join us for STEM-themed stories followed by hands-on exploration in the Pat Moyer Memorial Readers’ Garden.

- Ages 4-7 years.
- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4744
- Limit: 20.
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
- Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events