Investigator Storytime, August 7

Kiddo investigators equipped with the “curious why” and the “exploring how” will enjoy this storytime session. Join us for STEM-themed stories followed by hands-on exploration in the Pat Moyer Memorial Readers’ Garden.

Ages 4-7 years.

Registration required.

Limit: 20.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.