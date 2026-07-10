Investigator Storytime, August 7
Investigator Storytime, August 7
Kiddo investigators equipped with the “curious why” and the “exploring how” will enjoy this storytime session. Join us for STEM-themed stories followed by hands-on exploration in the Pat Moyer Memorial Readers’ Garden.
Ages 4-7 years.
Registration required.
Limit: 20.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236