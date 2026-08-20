Intoxicating Plants Walk
Intoxicating Plants Walk
Discover the stories of the plants that humans (and other animals!) use as intoxicants during a guided walk led by Arboretum programs coordinator and plant nerd Rebecca Horwitt.
Register for free on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page for this Plant Walk.
The Arboretum at Penn State
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu