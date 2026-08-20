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Intoxicating Plants Walk

Intoxicating Plants Walk

Discover the stories of the plants that humans (and other animals!) use as intoxicants during a guided walk led by Arboretum programs coordinator and plant nerd Rebecca Horwitt.

Register for free on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page for this Plant Walk.

The Arboretum at Penn State
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu