INSPIRE Community Theatre COLLEGE+ presents Dear Evan Hansen

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Front and Centre Productions's INSPIRE Community Theatre features its College+ program with this award-winning musical on June 19 and 20 at 7:00 PM and June 21 at 2:00 PM at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. All tickets are $15.00 and available both online and at the door.