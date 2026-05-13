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INSPIRE Community Theatre COLLEGE+ presents Dear Evan Hansen

INSPIRE Community Theatre COLLEGE+ presents Dear Evan Hansen

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Front and Centre Productions's INSPIRE Community Theatre features its College+ program with this award-winning musical on June 19 and 20 at 7:00 PM and June 21 at 2:00 PM at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. All tickets are $15.00 and available both online and at the door.

Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
15
Every week through Jun 21, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Front and Centre Productions, Inc.
814-343-1812
sswitala@frontandcentre.org
www.frontandcentre.org

Artist Group Info

www.frontandcentre.org
Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School
2831 Washington Ave.
Clearfield, Pennsylvania 16830
814-765-5511 x2150
sswitala@clearfield.org