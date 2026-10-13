Identity Theft, Fraud, And Scams Workshop

Unfortunately, there are a lot of creative people out there who will go to extreme lengths to take advantage of honest people’s personal information and hard-earned money. We want to help you take steps to reduce your chances of ending up in this situation.

Presented by Timberland Federal Credit Union, this workshop teaches about identity theft, fraud, and scams. Join us at the Bellefonte Library on November 9 from 11am-12:30pm to learn what to watch out for, how to protect yourself, and steps to take if you find yourself in this situation. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7rA5q52T12g3aAycMCkjn2KQMBwyaQ0AhHYRvnLmZoHyQlg/viewform

What will you learn?

• What identity theft, fraud, and scams are

• Commonly used elder fraud tactics

• Ways to protect yourself

Who should attend?

• Anyone who uses the internet

• Anyone who uses debit cards, credit cards, and checking accounts

• Those who want to keep their personal information from landing in the wrong hands.