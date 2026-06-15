Ice is Nice: Intro to Ice Skating, July 17
Ice is Nice: Intro to Ice Skating, July 17
Learn about ice skating from Rachel Landers, Figure Skating Director at Pegula Ice Arena. Enjoy stories, floor skating, and a craft.
- No ice skates required!
- Recommended for ages 3-7
- Registration required.
- Limit: 30
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236