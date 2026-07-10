Horse Lords w/ Magic Tuber Stringband

Over the last decade, Horse Lords have become one of the most acclaimed bands working in experimental music. Their sound pulls from minimalism, folk traditions, microtonal tuning systems, and propulsive rhythms, creating something that feels completely their own. They’re a band that people travel for.

“Invigorating... daring and energetic.” — Ben Ratliff, The New York Times

Opening the evening are @magictuberstringband , one of the most exciting acoustic groups on the road today. Their music draws from Appalachian traditions, improvisation, and a spirit of exploration that has earned them appearances at Big Ears Festival and a recent release on Thrill Jockey Records. Their latest album, Heavy Water, is a remarkable listen.