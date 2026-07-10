Horse Lords w/ Magic Tuber Stringband
Horse Lords w/ Magic Tuber Stringband
Over the last decade, Horse Lords have become one of the most acclaimed bands working in experimental music. Their sound pulls from minimalism, folk traditions, microtonal tuning systems, and propulsive rhythms, creating something that feels completely their own. They’re a band that people travel for.
“Invigorating... daring and energetic.” — Ben Ratliff, The New York Times
Opening the evening are @magictuberstringband , one of the most exciting acoustic groups on the road today. Their music draws from Appalachian traditions, improvisation, and a spirit of exploration that has earned them appearances at Big Ears Festival and a recent release on Thrill Jockey Records. Their latest album, Heavy Water, is a remarkable listen.
Manny's
25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Artist Group Info
Corey Elbin
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Manny's
101 Hiester StState College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM