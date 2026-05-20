Hops & Vines perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Hops & Vines perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Jonathan “Hops” McVerry and Christie “Vines” Clancy first started blending rock & roll classics with the carnivorous earworms of the day in Bellefonte’s historic Gamble Mill during the summer of 2013. Over the following 12 years, they’d perform nearly 700 shows in more than 100 venues across Central Pennsylvania. Paired with hit-or-miss jokes and lots of crowd participation, the acoustic duo delivers high energy tunes that keep audiences clapping, dancing and singing along.
Allen Street Stage
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801