Hops & Vines perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Jonathan “Hops” McVerry and Christie “Vines” Clancy first started blending rock & roll classics with the carnivorous earworms of the day in Bellefonte’s historic Gamble Mill during the summer of 2013. Over the following 12 years, they’d perform nearly 700 shows in more than 100 venues across Central Pennsylvania. Paired with hit-or-miss jokes and lots of crowd participation, the acoustic duo delivers high energy tunes that keep audiences clapping, dancing and singing along.