Honey Pie performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Honey Pie performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Honey Pie is Sam Christensen on vocals and guitar, Molly Countermine on vocals, keys, percussion, and guitar, and Rene Witzke on bass...and occasional percussion. Their music is a mix of rock, pop, americana, and roots music, with a few originals
Allen Street Stage
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801