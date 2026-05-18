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Honey Pie performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Honey Pie performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Honey Pie is Sam Christensen on vocals and guitar, Molly Countermine on vocals, keys, percussion, and guitar, and Rene Witzke on bass...and occasional percussion. Their music is a mix of rock, pop, americana, and roots music, with a few originals

Allen Street Stage
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801