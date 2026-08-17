Homeschool Elementary Explorers, September 24

Homeschoolers! Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.

Today's topic: The Math Behind Your Favorite Sports

Recommended for grades K-5.

Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4949

Limit: 20.

Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am