Homeschool Elementary Explorers, November 19
Homeschool Elementary Explorers, November 19
Homeschoolers! Are you excited about science? Learn about STEM research being done by Penn State Graduate students with hands-on activities! Grown-ups: please plan to stay with your child during the program.
Today's topic: Trust Your Gut: Your GI System
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4951
Limit: 20.
Presented by the Science Policy Society at Penn State.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236