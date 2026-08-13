Homeschool Art Studio, September 10

Homeschoolers! Join us for an art activity this month.

Today's activity is: Impressionism & Watercolors!

Recommended for ages 5-12

Limit: 16

Registration required. Registration is for this program date only. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4915

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am