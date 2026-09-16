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Homeschool Art Studio, October 8

Homeschool Art Studio, October 8

Homeschoolers! Join us for an art activity each month.

Today's activity is: Contemporary/Pop Art & Paper Pumpkins!

Recommended for ages 5-12
Limit: 16
Registration required. Registration is for this program date only. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4916
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events