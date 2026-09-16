Homeschool Art Studio, October 8
Homeschool Art Studio, October 8
Homeschoolers! Join us for an art activity each month.
Today's activity is: Contemporary/Pop Art & Paper Pumpkins!
Recommended for ages 5-12
Limit: 16
Registration required. Registration is for this program date only. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4916
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236