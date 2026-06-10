Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest 2026
Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest 2026
Celebrate fall at Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest. This family friendly event is held Saturday, October 10 from 10am to 4pm on Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg. Local nonprofits, school groups, performance groups, businesses and organizations provide a variety of kids' activities, tasty treats, and free entertainment. Spend the day visiting with friends and family in the community at the 20th annual PumpkinFest celebration. Visit the event on the Hollidaysburg Borough's FB page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FX18ygwze/
Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Borough of Hollidaysburg
814-696-0544
mramsey@hollidaysburgpa.org
Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg
Allegheny StreetHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-696-0544
mramsey@hollidaysburgpa.org