Hollidaysburg Farmers Market 2026 Season: Day Markets each Tuesday 11am-2pm, and Night Markets on Third Fridays, 5pm-8pm, June through September

The Hollidaysburg Farmers Market meets on the Diamond, 301 Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg. It is organized by the Borough of Hollidaysburg. Find local produce including seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs, cheese, maple products, preserves and pickles, local honey, free range eggs, prepared foods from two food carts, live plants, cut flowers, microgreens, baked goods, sourdough bread, handmade soap, artisan tea, handicrafts including leatherwork, tied flies, and fiber arts (home goods that are sewn, embroidered, and crocheted) and special nonprofit guests throughout the summer. Live music is provided through a partnership with the Allegheny Ukulele Kollective. The market meets for day markets each Tuesday from 11am-2pm, June through September, and also for night markets on the third Fridays of June, July, August and September, 5-8pm. The 2026 market sponsor is Evey, Black Attorneys. Learn more at the market's Facebook page under Hollidaysburg Farmers Market.